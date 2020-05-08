Share:

LAhore - To honour the brave services of front-line police personnel safeguarding Lahore by putting their own well-being at risk during the COVID-19 outbreak, Hashoo Group has launched an initiative to benefit them by providing Sehr and Iftar meals at their checkpoints during the Holy Month of Ramadan. This was agreed in a meeting held between Civil Lines Division Superintendent of Police Mr. Dost Muhammad and the Lahore Pearl-Continental Hotel Hotel Manager Mr. Hussain Abbas on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020. Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Hashoo Group is going to provide daily Sehr and Iftar meals to on-duty law-enforcement agency (LEA) personnel deployed at security checkpoints under Lahore, Civil Lines Division. The Group, in collaboration with Lahore Police, is going to deliver a total of 7,000 hygienically packed, nutritious meals to the policemen manning these checkpoints throughout the Holy month of Ramadan.

Through this heartfelt gesture of gratitude, Hashoo Group aims to acknowledge and appreciate the dauntless courage of the law-enforcement personnel rendering tireless duties to ensure the safety and security of the citizens under the turmoil of the pandemic.