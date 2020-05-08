Share:

LAHORE - Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour. According to synoptic situation, continental air is likely to prevail over the most parts of the country during next 48 hours.According to Meteorological Department, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, today (Friday), hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, while rain wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in Pothohar region and D.G.Khan.