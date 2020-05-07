Share:

ISLAMABAD - Emily Ratajkowski has discussed her famously sexy image and how she uses her modelling as a commodity rather than a personal representation.

The Gone Girl actress, 28, appears on the cover of GQ, which is a reflection of 21st century culture before, during and after the coronavirus pandemic, with six iconic figures appearing on five separate covers.

As well as discussing her image, heroes and Demi Moore, Emily also posed for a duo of stunning images snapped by her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Emily was propelled her into stardom after she appeared in Robin Thicke’s controversial video for his song Blurred Lines, back in 2013.

In that video, Emily danced along with Robin, Pharrell Williams, rapper, T.I., and models Elle Evans and Jessi M’Bengue. Since then, she has been very candid about her sexy image and frequently litters social media with defiantly sexy snaps. On proving people wrong off the back of her sexy image, she said: ‘I think, for me, the way I use my image and as a model and capitalize off of it has been very much about survival, rather than a representation of who I am... Modelling was an amazing way to make money and gain stability; fame came with that and it was a bizarre thing...’