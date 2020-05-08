Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice AtharMinallah will be tested for the coronavirus after his secretary contracted the infectious disease.

According to IHC officials, the IHC Chief Justice’s secretary AsadKhokhar was on sick leave for some days. However, as his fever intensified, he was tested for COVID-19 first on May 4 and then again on May 6. The results came back positive on Thursday.

Khokhar has been advised to go into self-isolation while according to court sources, his office has been sealed. Subsequently, the authorities decided to screen Chief Justice Minallah as well as all the employees of the high court for the virus. A team of doctors reached the IHC’s dispensary with 25 testing kits. The employees of the High Court are being tested in batches. The IHC was recently closed after news of an employee testing positive emerged. The court had also issued a circular in which it stated that the court premises, rooms and chambers had been disinfected. In mid of April, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed along with his family members, were also tested for the virus. However, the tests came back negative.

The tests were carried out after an employee of the Supreme Court developed symptoms of coronavirus and was placed under quarantine.