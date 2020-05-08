Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammad Al Sabah has expressed his country's resolve to provide all out financial assistance to Pakistan to improve its health sector. He was talking to his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi via video link on Thursday. The Kuwaiti Minister said his country needs assistance of Pakistan in the fields of food security and health. Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammad Al Sabah gave a proposal to devise a strategic plan of five to ten years to promote cooperation between Pakistan and Kuwait in economic, defence and military sectors. Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised his Kuwaiti counterpart on Prime Minister Imran Khan's calling of global debt relief to support economies of developing countries in the context of Corona pandemic.