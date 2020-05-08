LAKKI MARWAT - Assistant Commissioner Nadir Shahzad Khan paid a visit to the fruits and vegetables market in Naurang town on Thursday to monitor the bidding and rate fixation process.
The visit was part of the district administration’s efforts to bring down the rates of edible items after reduction of prices of oil commodities.
Nadir Shahzad visited the market early in the morning on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb who has directed his administration officials to ensure provision of maximum relief to people during the holy fasting month.
After completion of the bidding process, the assistant commissioner got fixed rates of vegetables and fruits under his supervision. He said that people would get daily use commodities on control rates in local markets.
He called upon vegetable and fruit sellers and other traders to implement official price list otherwise they would face legal action. The assistant commissioner also got removed pushcart owners and roadside vendors from the main Bannu-DI Khan artery through traffic wardens.
ACUTE WATER SHORTAGE IN LAKKI
The water crisis has deepened in the congested locality of Haqdadabad during the holy month of Ramazan as the only water supply scheme of the locality has been out of order since the last one week. Local residents told media on Thursday that the tubewell located in Shafqat Amin street had become faulty a week ago, causing acute shortage of water in the entire urban locality.
Local residents demanded of the district and municipal administration to direct relevant quarters for repairing the broken tube well without any further delay to resume water supply to Haqdadabad locality.