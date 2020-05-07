Share:

ISLAMABAD - Lucy Hale flaunted her knockout legs while walking her beloved maltipoo Elvis in Los Angeles. The 30 year old appeared at ease, as she put her svelte figure on full display in a white t-shirt and a pair of semi-sheer black leggings amid California’s coronavirus lockdown. Despite maintaining a serious expression on her stroll, the Pretty Little Liars alum’s pooch beamed by her side on a retractable red leash. The You Sound Good to Me singer listened to music through a pair of wireless headphones, while striding down the sidewalk in black Nike trainers.

While she opted to go maskless, the Pretty Little Liar accessorized her active wear with a dainty gold necklace, Ray-Ban sunglasses and Louis Vuitton cross-body bag. The raven-haired beauty styled her short tresses in a pin-straight bob.