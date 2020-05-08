Share:

RAWALPINDI - A man was murdered over a petty issue of chopping tree in Gujar Khan while a teenage girl was raped by a man at Mubrak Lane on Adiala Road.

Police registered cases against accused and began investigation, they added.

According to details, a brawl occurred between two groups over issue of tree cutting in SangniRajan area of Gujar Khan.

During the fight, a man namely Shaukat Ali was murdered. Police rushed to the crime scene and shifted the dead body to hospital for post-mortem. The killers managed to escape from the scene while a case has been registered against them with Police Station Gujar Khan. On the other hand, a 15-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a man namedHaris after developing friendship with her on Facebook. Police registered rape case against Haris and began investigation. According to content of FIR, registered with PS Civil Lines, Irma of Lahore told police that a man namely Haris trapped her younger sister on Facebook and promised her for marriage. She added Haris called her sister outside house and took her to the house of his friend where he raped her. She asked police to register a case and to arrest the accused. Police began investigation into allegations after filing a case.