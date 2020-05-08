Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage expressed his deep sorrow over the death of the famous folk singer Bhagat Krishan Lal Bheel.

He called his family and talked to his brother Sukhdev and inquired about his two children - ShambuLal and Shubna Devi. KrishanLal has represented Pakistan all over the world and has been a symbol of diversity and cultural richness of Pakistan abroad. He was equally active and popular in Pakistan and was considered to be an embodiment of the musical traditions of Cholistan. He remained instrumental in bringing out several musicians and singers of Cholistan and introducing them at a national level. He received scores of awards including life time achievement award from LokVirsa.

The Minister has offered an amount of Rs 500,000 for his children and his team of folk musicians and dancers. KrishanLal had been sick for a while due to a problem with his kidneys.