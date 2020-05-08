Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday informed the Accountability Court (AC) that it would file supplementary reference in LNG case after Eid against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and others.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing in the LNG case against PML-N’s leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other accused. The accused including Abbasi, Saeed Ahmed Khan and Uzma Adil appeared before the court.

However, Miftah Ismail, Agha Jan Akhter, Hassain Daud and Abdul Samad Daud did not attend the proceeding and filed one-day exemption request in the court. During the course of proceeding, the court also asked the NAB regarding the arrest of an accused Shahid Islam.