ISLAMABAD - The headquarters of Na­tional Database & Regis­tration Authority is un­dergoing massive tests of COVID-19 for the last two days after an officer of the authority contract­ed the virus.

An official of the reg­istration authority told The Nation yesterday that dozens of employees at the headquarters were being tested by a private laboratory as the affect­ed officer has been visit­ing his office being a car­rier of the virus. Another staff member of the of­ficer has also been test­ed positive for the virus, he added.

The official said that usually low number of employees connected with the essential servic­es are allowed to visit the headquarters due to the outbreak of coronavirus and all such employees are being tested for COV­ID-19 in phases.

“We have got some re­sults of tests as negative for the corona,” he said adding that results of other tests are awaited.