ISLAMABAD - The headquarters of National Database & Registration Authority is undergoing massive tests of COVID-19 for the last two days after an officer of the authority contracted the virus.
An official of the registration authority told The Nation yesterday that dozens of employees at the headquarters were being tested by a private laboratory as the affected officer has been visiting his office being a carrier of the virus. Another staff member of the officer has also been tested positive for the virus, he added.
The official said that usually low number of employees connected with the essential services are allowed to visit the headquarters due to the outbreak of coronavirus and all such employees are being tested for COVID-19 in phases.
“We have got some results of tests as negative for the corona,” he said adding that results of other tests are awaited.