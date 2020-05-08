Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh Government had been repeatedly saying that if this pandemic spreaded beyond control then our health system was not capable of handling so many patients and govt did not have enough ventilators to save people’s lives.

He said that the provincial government wanted to maintain strict lockdown in the month of May as per opinion of the medical experts, according to a news release on Thursday.

He said that according to the medical experts, the month of May was very dangerous with regard to the spread of coronavirus.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh Government took care of the sentiments and businesses of the people but the facts did not allow them to let all the businesses open at once.

Meanwhile, a Covid-19 suspected patient died on Thursday in an Isolation Ward of Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College, Civil Hospital, Sukkur.

According to Medical Superintendent, Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani, a COVID-19 suspected patient, Santosh Kumar, s/o Mouti Lal, resident of Bhosa Line, Sukkur, was admitted to the coronavirus isolation ward in Civil Hospital Sukkur, however, the youth died on Thursday early morning.

The Medical Superintendent said the coronavirus test samples were sent to the GIMS and not yet collected.

The DSP Headquarter Khairpur Syed Mehdi Raza Shah was confirmed as coronavirus positive, adding that Covid-19 was spreading in rural areas.

Meanwhile, the DHO Khairpur said 11 Covid-19 positive cases of local transmission were reported in Pir Jo Goth village of Khairpur district.