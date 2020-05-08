Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday said there was no military solution to the Afghan issue. While speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan had facilitated Afghan Peace Process throughout US-Taliban negotiations.

“We have always maintained that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict. We have encouraged all parties to conflict to resolve issues through negotiations and facilitated the prisoners

release as a confidence building measure. All this was undertaken as a shared responsibility to facilitate establishment of peace in Afghanistan,” she said.

The US-Taliban Peace Agreement, sad said, had immense value in terms of its symbolism and substance for Afghanistan, the region and beyond. “We hope it helps bring sustainable peace and stability to Afghanistan, which can be secured through successful Intra-Afghan negotiations. We hope that the Afghan parties would seize this historic opportunity and workout a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region,” said the spokesperson.

“We have played the role of an honest facilitator for the US-Taliban Peace Agreement. It is now a historic opportunity for the Afghan leadership to seize and resolve their mutual issues through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process. We hope that the U.S.-Taliban deal is implemented in full which will lead to peace in Afghanistan,” she elaborated.

Aisha Farooqui categorically rejected the baseless Indian allegations of “infiltration”, which are designed to divert attention from India’s grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and to create a pretext for a “false flag” operation.

“While sensitizing the international community about such a possibility, we have consistently urged India to refrain from any ill-considered and irresponsible move which could have serious implications for peace and security in the region,” she said.

She said Pakistan calls upon the international community to take notice of the situation and hold India accountable for its illegal actions, which were imperiling peace and stability in South Asia.

“We also urge the world community to work for ensuring the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” Aisha Farooqui said.

May 7, she said, was the 277th day of the continued oppression, inhuman lockdown and military siege faced by the innocent people in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is a matter of grave concern that the situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues to deteriorate due to the brutal military crackdown by Indian occupied forces,” she added.

She said the Indian occupation forces had again completely shut down the Internet in the held Kashmir after the life of another local Kashmiri resistance fighter was taken in a so-called “encounter.”

“India must realize that it cannot break the will of the Kashmir people and suppress their indigenous resistance movement through the use of force. The intensified resistance in IOJ&K is a direct consequence of Indian campaign of oppression and brutalization of Kashmiris,” she added.

To a question, she said, since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Pakistan, China had extended tremendous support to Pakistan to fight the pandemic.

“Chinese government has so far provided us USD 4 million in cash donations, in addition to 390 ventilators, 330,000 testing kits, 830,000 N95 masks, 5.8 million surgical masks, 42,000 protective suits, and millions of other PPEs,” she said.

Pakistan also received critical medical supplies including a vast quantity of disposable surgical masks, KN-95 masks, testing kits, protective clothing and portable ventilators from People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Three Gorges Corporation, she said,

PLA, she said, had also sent a medical team to Pakistan to assist us to control COVID-19. It may be recalled that a team of Chinese medical experts also visited Pakistan on the instructions of President Xi Jinping to assist us to contain the pandemic.

The team stayed in Pakistan from 28 March till 17 April and visited various provinces of Pakistan to strengthen their capacity to fight coronavirus. Chinese doctors’ experience has greatly helped Pakistan understand COVID-19 and find better and practical ways to deal with it.

Jack Ma Foundation has provided two batches of medical supplies over 500,000 face masks including N95 masks and a number of ventilators.

“Moreover, provincial governments, chambers, and private corporations in China have donated a lot of vital medical equipment to our provinces and institutions. We are grateful for the Chinese assistance that has helped us effectively deal with COVID-19,” Aisha Farooqui said.

About Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recent telephone conversation with his acting Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar in which he said that his country was willing to hold China-Afghanistan-Pakistan foreign ministers’ dialogue to push forward cooperation among the three countries, she commented: “We have noted relevant news. This trilateral mechanism is an important platform and Pakistan has always participated in its meetings and supported its outcomes. We are in touch with Chinese as well Afghan sides on holding of next meeting. Any developments in this regard will be shared accordingly.”

Coronavirus, she said, had now become a pandemic and international community was taking swift and aggressive measures to contain its spread.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor comprised long-term projects whose completion, in many a cases, was spread over many years.

“We are quite confident that we will be able to complete CPEC projects in time and, going forward, the short-term impact of corona virus will be counterbalanced by effective and swift mobilisation of resources for timely completion of CPEC,” the spokesperson said.

As for the High-level visit, Aisha Farooqui said, Pakistan and China remained in close contact with each other on bilateral cooperation and agreements.

To a question, she said, so far based on available information, the number of deaths of Pakistani nationals caused by COVID-19 was estimated to be 180.

To another question, she said from March 21 to May 6, 19,329 Pakistani nationals had been brought back from different countries around the globe. “This also includes 762 members of the Tablighi Jamaat who were stranded in different countries as well as 868 prisoners,” she added.