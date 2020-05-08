Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has clarified that no new inquiry has been ordered by Chairman NAB against the Chaudhry brothers.

In a statement issued by NAB spokesperson on Thursday , he said that the propaganda in media in this regard was baseless and concocted. Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the NAB investigations against them.

Chaudhry brothers through different petitions submitted that the Bureau had launched investigations against them on the charges of misuse of authority, willful default, and assets beyond means in 2,000 and failed to find an iota of evidence against them during the past 19 years.

They submitted that it was learnt that the investigation officer and regional board had recommended closure of the investigation in 2017-2018 but the cases were not closed.