LAHORE - Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that train operations were not being restored from May 10 due to lack of support from the provinces.

In a video statement on Thursday, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had kept the matter of restoration of trains under consideration for more two to three days as a democratic prime minister.

“I wish that train operations are restored before Eid as train service is a vehicle of the poor class,” he said.

The minister said that in case of permission from the prime minister, train service would be restarted with all possible protective measures, according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs), devised by the government.