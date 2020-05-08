Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday denounced India’s state-terrorism in held Kashmir amid a brutal military crackdown by Indian occupation forces.

A foreign ministry statement said it was a matter of grave concern that the situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir continued to deteriorate due to the brutal military crackdown. “Pakistan strongly condemns the ongoing state-terrorism and extra judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in so-called “cordon-and-search” operations in IOJ&K,” it said.

Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases in IOJ&K, the statement said, the Indian occupation forces continued their relentless campaign of oppression and brutalization of the Kashmiri people. “Innocent Kashmiris are being martyred in fake encounters and phony cordon-and-search operations. In an inhuman practice, even the mortal remains of those martyred are not being handed over to the families. Thousands of Kashmiri men, women and children are taking to the streets to protest against Indian brutalities and to let the world community know that they reject illegal Indian occupation,” the statement said

Since May 6, it said, the Indian occupation forces have again completely shut down Internet services in the IOJ&K after the life of another local Kashmiri resistance fighter was taken in a so-called encounter. There were reports of Indian security forces firing pellet guns and live bullets on peaceful protesters, killing at least one innocent Kashmiri and wounding scores of others. These Indian actions are highly condemnable, the statement added.

“India must realize that it cannot break the will of the Kashmiri people and suppress their indigenous resistance movement through the use of force. The intensified resistance in IOJ&K is a direct consequence of Indian campaign of oppression and brutalization of Kashmiris,” the statement said.

It further said: “We also categorically reject, once again, the baseless Indian allegations of “Infiltration”, which are designed to divert attention from India’s grave human rights violations in IOJ&K and to create a pretext for “false flag” operation. While sensitizing the international community about such a possibility, we have consistently urged India to refrain from any ill-considered and irresponsible move which could have serious implications for peace and security in the region.”

The statement said Pakistani once again “calls upon the international community to take notice of the situation and hold India accountable for its illegal actions, which are imperiling peace and stability in South Asia. We also urge the world community to work for ensuring the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.”