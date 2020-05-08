Share:

UNITED NATIONS - Pakistan has been recording 1,000 new coronavirus cases on average daily, states the World Health Organization (WHO) in its daily situation report about the disease in the country.

The WHO report, dated May 6, finds that the number cases reported per day has ris­en to 1,000 on average this week in Paki­stan, doubling since mid-April.

On Wednesday, Pakistan recorded 1,523 new cases across the country, it highest single day tally to date. In the meantime, testing has also been ramped up, especial­ly in the Punjab province. On Wednesday, Pakistan carried out over 12,000 tests.

As per the WHO report, the highest case density is reported from Gilgit Baltistan, followed by Islamabad and Sindh.

Comparing the testing numbers of each province and the federating units, the re­port notes that Islamabad has the highest testing per million of its population, fol­lowed by Gilgit Baltistan, Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Majority of the country’s case fatalities have been reported from Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, according to the situation report.

Moreover, 84% of the confirmed cases are between the ages of 20 and 64 years, while the highest mortality rate, 74%, is amongst the age bracket of 50-79 years.