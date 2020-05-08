Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) on Thursday gave final warning to Private Educational Institutions (PEIs) to implement the decision of 20 percent reduction of fee otherwise their registration will be cancelled.

The decision has been taken following the complaint registered on the Prime Minister’s Portal regarding non-implementation on reduction of 20 percent fee by the PEIs.

The PEIRA issued an alert to all PEIs and urged to implement all the decisions taken due to novel coronavirus situation (COVID-19).

The alert issued to PEIs said that all private educational institutions are advised to comply with the Authority’s decision and must ensure the following for the months of April and May 2020. The alert issued also said that PEIs charging more than Rs5000 per month in terms of fee should grant 20 percent concession in fee and fee to be charged only on monthly basis.

It added that the staff salaries to be paid on regular basis and no staff member to be terminated during the said timeperiod.

“The protocol for opening of PEIs must be adhered to in true letter and spirit as only 3-4 staff members are allowed to attend the school/college offices (only on account of administrative purposes),” said the order.

Earlier, a letter issued by the PM’s Citizen Portal to the PEIRA about non-compliance of 20 percent fee resolution for the month of April and May 2020 said that a copy of self-explanatory complaint (ref. complaint No. 18060520-7966706, dated 06-05-2020 received from Pakistan Citizen’s portal that is operating under Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit), on the subject matter mentioned above.

It said that in view of the forgoing, your institution is advised to strictly comply with decision of the authority that has already been communicated to you vide letter no.1-4/MoFE&PT/PEIRA/Admin/PEIs/2020, dated 08-4-2020.

Therefore, I am directed to further advise your institution to resolve the said matter and submit a Compliance Report along with documentary evidence. Earlier this month the PEIRA directed the PEIs of the city collecting Rs5000 and more fee to reduce 20 per cent charges to provide financial relief to parents during novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

The order issued by PEIRA also directed all PEIs not to collect advance fee and all such challans issued for collection of fee of more than one month stand cancelled.

In the order issued, the PEIRA also re-affirmed to all PEIs not to terminate any of its staff and issue their salaries on regular basis. It also said that students who want to appear in Cambridge examinations in the month of October/November may be permitted. The PEIRA issued a notification regarding Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) during closure of private educational institutions of ICT as a preventive measure against the pandemic. It said that “all PEIs must grant concession of 20 per cent in monthly fee of students for the month of April and May, 2020 (as a financial relief to the parents/guardians) due to nationwide lockdown owing to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. However, the said concession policy is not applicable on PEIs charging monthly fee less than 5000 PKR.”

The notification added that as conveyed earlier, no PEI shall collect fee in advance except on monthly basis. Therefore, any fee challan (if already issued) in violation of this policy may be cancelled and fresh fee challans for fee collection on monthly basis to be issued accordingly. Hence, parents/ guardians are also advised to pay fee in timely manner.