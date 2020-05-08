TANK - Deputy Commissioner Fahad Wazir taking notice of public complaints has directed owners of petrol pumps to sell gasoline on OGRA rates and warned a strict action against violators.
Talking to a delegation of petrol pumps owners here at his office here yesterday, he said that the government has given relief to masses and if the petro pumps continue selling petrol and diesel on high rates the district administration would deal them strictly.
He directed the petrol pumps’ owners to visibly display the OGRA rates of petroleum products with immediate effect otherwise the law would take its course.