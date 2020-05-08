Share:

TANK - Deputy Commissioner Fahad Wazir taking no­tice of public complaints has directed owners of petrol pumps to sell gasoline on OGRA rates and warned a strict ac­tion against violators.

Talking to a delegation of petrol pumps owners here at his office here yesterday, he said that the government has given relief to masses and if the pet­ro pumps continue selling petrol and diesel on high rates the district admin­istration would deal them strictly.

He directed the petrol pumps’ own­ers to visibly display the OGRA rates of petroleum products with imme­diate effect otherwise the law would take its course.