Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday conveyed felicitations to Mustafa al-Kadhimi on his assumption of office as the prime minister of Iraq.

He expressed the confidence that under Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi’s leadership, the goals for reforms, national unity and development in Iraq would be further advanced, a Foreign Office statement said.

Underlining the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iraq, Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed that he looked forward to working with Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.