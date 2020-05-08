Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Unannounced load shedding continued in the city and its outskirts areas in the prevailed heat persisting, as a result citizens facing great difficulties particularly in lockdown condition for the last two weeks.

Report said that unannounced load shedding of about 10 hours continued disrupting the water supply in the city as a result citizens facing acute shortage of water. Civil society has strongly condemned the HESCO Mirpurkhas division for long unannounced load shedding. Representatives of civil society Muhammad Khalid, Maqsood Rajput, Nadeem Bhurgari, Fahad Malak and others told the media persons that without any schedule HESCO XEN Mirpurkhas division implementing on unannounced load shedding of over 10 hours had caused paralyze the daily life while indoor patients and their attendants in civil hospital were also disappointed and expressed concern over the severe heat persisting and behaviour of HESCO Mirpurkhas division.

They demanded the HESCO chief to take immediate notice of the matter, ensure ending of the unannounced loads hedding, issuance of loads hedding schedule and reduce the time of load shedding otherwise people would be compelled to launch protest campaign against the HESCO Mirpurkhas division.