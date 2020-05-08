Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi , on Thursday evening, formally summoned special session of national assembly to hold debate on negative impact of Corona Virus (COVID-19) on country’s economy and related matters.

The 21st session of national assembly has been called to meet on Monday (11th May) and may continue till 21st May. The session of national assembly was summoned on the recommendations of parliamentary committee through a virtual session, in which parliamentary leaders suggested to call physical session. Parliamentary parties from both sides ignored the option to call virtual session of national assembly due to technical and constitutional matters. As per the recommendations of the committee, the session could continue for two to three hours to carry out debate on a daily basis. The sitting would be conducted on alternate days.

According to the recommendations, the special session would not take legislative agenda . It was decided to not take question hour, adjournment motion, call attention notice and privilege motions and only debate on the set agenda would be conducted.

According to recommendations, members would not point out lack of quorum as very thin presence was expected in upcoming session.

The President has summoned the session in exercise of Article Article 54 (1) of the constitution.