Share:

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said the country will have to go towards lockdown again if precautions are not taken.

The federal minister took to Twitter and said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) prepared for the business sector must be followed strictly.

Shibli Faraz maintained that safety of public health and economic continuity must go side by side. The phased lifting of the coronavirus lockdown depicts concern for the weak class and will support small businesses, he added.

Shibli Faraz further added that a prolonged lockdown would have ended livelihood forever. He stressed that public cooperation is required in successful lifting of restrictions.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced phased lifting of the coronavirus lockdown from May 9.

After chairing the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting, the premier briefed the nation over the COVID-19 situation.

Imran Khan said, “By the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan did not face pressure like other countries. Now we have to ease down the restrictions.”