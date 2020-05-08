Share:

LAHORE - The four-day Punjab Assembly session will begin from today (Friday) and several important issues including the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic will be taken up during the session. This will be 21st session of the present Assembly which has been called on the requisition of the Opposition. Taking place in an extraordinary situation, this session will be held as per the SOPs framed by the business advisory committee of the Punjab Assembly. It has been decided that not more than 100 Assembly members-52 from the Treasury and 48 from the Opposition-will attend the sitting at one time. Both sides will finalise the names of their respective members who would be attending the assembly sittings on particular days. The Treasury and the Opposition have also agreed on the point that no side will point out the lack of quorum during the four Assembly sittings. Also, a portion of Press Gallery has been declared part of the House to accommodate the members to maintain the social distance.