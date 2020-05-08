Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that proposals for easing the lockdown have been sent to the federal government in order to provide relief to the working class and keep the wheel of economy running. He was meeting a delegation of Traders’ Association Walled City Board at his office here on Thursday. He said that the government was aware of all the difficulties posed by the lockdown but appealed to the people to ensure implementation of safety precautions such as social distancing against Corona. “In line with the vision of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister Punjab, our government is taking all possible steps to control this pandemic,” he said. In addition, billions of rupees are being distributed to the poor through the Ehsas programme to provide relief to every section affected by the lockdown. The delegation of traders apprised the provincial minister of the problems caused by the corona pandemic and also gave suggestions regarding opening of markets. The delegation included traders’ representatives Mian Javed Ali, Ansar Zahoor Butt, Javed Ilyas Butt, Khawaja Yusuf, Humayun Iqbal Mir, Mian Salman Bashir, Khurram Bashir and Sheikh Ibad Hussain.