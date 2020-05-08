ISLAMABAD - In Indian Occupied Kashmir, on 43rd Foundation Day of Jammu and Kashmir Mahaz-e-Azadi, President, Mir Mohamad Iqbal has paid rich tributes to the party founder, late Sofi Mohammad Akbar.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Mir MohamadIqbal in a statement issued in Srinagar said that time had proved the decision of National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah to embrace throne and stabbing the freedom movement of Kashmiris was unwise, foolish and shortsighted and tears of shame, dismay and helplessness of his son and grandson are now a witness to this very truth.
He said that Sufi Mohammad Akbar was the only daring person in his organisation who openly offered rebellion against this decision of deception at that moment.