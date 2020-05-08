Share:

ISLAMABAD - In Indian Occupied Kashmir, on 43rd Foundation Day of Jammu and Kashmir Ma­haz-e-Azadi, President, Mir Mohamad Iqbal has paid rich tributes to the party founder, late Sofi Moham­mad Akbar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mir Moham­adIqbal in a statement issued in Srinagar said that time had proved the decision of National Confer­ence founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah to em­brace throne and stabbing the freedom movement of Kashmiris was unwise, foolish and shortsight­ed and tears of shame, dismay and helplessness of his son and grandson are now a witness to this very truth.

He said that Sufi Mohammad Akbar was the only daring person in his organisation who openly of­fered rebellion against this decision of deception at that moment.