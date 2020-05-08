Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee fell by 17 paisas in the interbank on Thursday against the US dollar to close at Rs160.22 against the last closing of Rs 160.05.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs159.5 and Rs161 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported that in interbank, the price of euro appreciated by 33 paisas to close at Rs173.08 against the last day’s trading of Rs172.75.

The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs1.50 whereas an increase of 19 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound which was traded at Rs198.18 as compared to its last closing of Rs197.99.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham appreciated by 5paisas each to close at Rs42.65 and Rs43.62 respectively.