Russia will send mercenaries in Bashar Assad regime forces in Syria's southern Daraa city to fight alongside Khalifa Haftar's illegal forces in eastern Libya, local sources reported.

Russia, supporting Syria's Assad regime, is planning to reinforce Haftar militias with mercenaries from Syria.

Since April 24, a high-ranking Russian commander and his team have made a series of meetings with mercenaries fighting in Assad regime forces in Daraa, sources added.