LAHORE - Former Pakistan captain Younus Khan has advised the Pakistan and emerging batsmen to stay defiant and aim for consistency in their batting.

The Pakistan’s highest Test run-getter said this during an online session with the national team’s and emerging batsmen as part of the PCB’s online lectures series delivered by the greats of the game. “You need to understand the importance of consistency and stay defiant at the crease whatever the situation may be, as it will help you improve your batting and give out consistent performances.”

Younus asked the players to build a strong character and be ready to make sacrifices. “The qualities like commitment and future planning can turn ordinary players into legends of the game. Top teams and players of the world prepare their ‘game plan’ well, which make them better and distinctive among others. The lockdown period is the best time for the players to work hard and improve their fitness as well as game plan.”

The batting great recalled that the players like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis used to represent Pakistan with broken bones. “Both the W’s have worked really hard throughout their career and sometimes bowled with broken bones, that’s why they are still remembered as great bowlers of their times. The players need to constantly challenge themselves and question their own self, if they want to succeed at the highest level.”

He cited the example of legendary captain and all-rounder Imran Khan, whose commitment, dedication and passion for the game not only made him one of the greats of the game but the same attributes gave him success in other aspects of his life culminating in him becoming the Prime Minister of the country. “Our youngsters need such passion, dedication and commitment, which will help them achieve set goals and excel at the highest level.”

The former batsman, who was regarded as one of the finest fielders in Pakistan’s team during his playing days, also stressed upon the importance of fielding and asked the players to work hard on that aspect of the game, which can be improved by putting in the hard yards and perseverance. “If a batsman is also a good fielder, it always help him in the long run. Besides working hard on improving batting skills, the players should also try to improve their fielding, which can prove very beneficial for them and their team.”

Younus scored 10,099 runs in 118 Tests and ended his career at a remarkable average of 52.05 while scoring 34 centuries and 33 half-centuries and in ODIs, scored 7,249 runs in 265 matches and made 442 runs in 25 T20Is for Pakistan. He termed hard work as the main reason behind his prolific career. “The more the youngsters work hard with commitment and dedication, the better results they can produce for them, their team and country,” he concluded.