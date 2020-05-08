Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority in an operation seized a large consignment of substan­dard crude cooking oil recovered from a warehouse cell in Dera Is­mail Khan and arrested two per­sons on Thursday.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority (KPFA) on information received from the Public Com­plaints Cell have sealed a sub­standard cooking oil depot in Za­farabad area of Dera Ismail Khan and arrested two persons.

Sohail Khan, Director General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Au­thority, said in a statement that with the help of public intelli­gence, the mafia has tightened its grip by playing with human health and the Food Authority has start­ed a cracked down against those involved in selling such a unhy­gienic and substandard oil,using substandard oil in preparation of different food in all knock and cor­ners of the province.

The Food Authority would con­tinue its operation to ensure public health by providing them safe and clean food. Explaining the details of the operation, Director Operations Dr Azmat Wazir said that substand­ard oil was supplied from the ware­house to different parts of the market where it was used for frying in food items.