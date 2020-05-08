Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Information Tech­nology and Telecommunica­tion has forwarded a summa­ry to the Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to incentivize smart­phones assembly leading to manufacturing in Pakistan.

According to details, Feder­al Minister for IT & Telecom, Syed Amin Ul Haque said yes­terday that high smartphones availability and affordability is his ministry’s high priority for the growth of telecom sec­tor and to achieve high mo­bile broadband penetration in the country.

He further observed that beginning with assembly, it was indispensable for the country to build local smart­phone manufacturing capa­bility with the objective of increasing foreign direct in­vestment, foreign exchange savings on smartphone im­ports, earning foreign ex­change by export focused local smart phone manu­facturing and creating em­ployment opportunities for our people while promoting growth of related support in­dustries within the country like packaging material and smartphone accessories.

On the other hand, the USF has awarded contract worth PKR 588m to Telenor Pakistan for providing hi-speed broad­band in Sanghar Lot (Sindh).