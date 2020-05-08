ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has forwarded a summary to the Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to incentivize smartphones assembly leading to manufacturing in Pakistan.
According to details, Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Syed Amin Ul Haque said yesterday that high smartphones availability and affordability is his ministry’s high priority for the growth of telecom sector and to achieve high mobile broadband penetration in the country.
He further observed that beginning with assembly, it was indispensable for the country to build local smartphone manufacturing capability with the objective of increasing foreign direct investment, foreign exchange savings on smartphone imports, earning foreign exchange by export focused local smart phone manufacturing and creating employment opportunities for our people while promoting growth of related support industries within the country like packaging material and smartphone accessories.
On the other hand, the USF has awarded contract worth PKR 588m to Telenor Pakistan for providing hi-speed broadband in Sanghar Lot (Sindh).