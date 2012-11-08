MILEY Cyrus apparently has big plans for her wedding - as she wants to have three ceremonies.

The former Hannah Montana star is set to wed Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth and her singer dad Billy Ray Cyrus told Us Weekly that his daughter won’t be settling for just one day of celebration, saying they “are going to have three weddings”. Billy Ray said that when Liam asked for permission to marry Miley, he jokingly said yes on the condition that he could be in Liam’s brother Chris Hemsworth’s new film.

He laughed: “Now, they are going to have three weddings, so I’m thinking one movie with Chris, then we got the sequel to Liam’s new movie (Hunger Games: Catching Fire) coming out. They have got three weddings - that has to be three movies for me.” Miley, 19, and Liam, 22, got engaged in May after the Australian actor proposed with a 3.5 carat diamond ring. –SN