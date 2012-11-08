KARACHI - Police claimed to have seized a huge cache of weapons and arrested three suspects involved in arms smuggling on Tuesday. Their arrests were disclosed at a press conference held at the office of DIG East on Wednesday evening where DIG East Shahid Hayat informed media that the police managed to recover the huge cache of weapons on a tip-off.The cache of arms and ammunitions were recovered from an intercity bus during a raid at Super Highway. Investigation police of the District East recovered arms and ammunitions from the hidden parts of the bus and arrested three suspects namely Shakeel Khan, Fayyaz Khan and Dost Muhammad.The recovered weapons had to be distributed to different outfits in the City during Muharram and elections. The recovered weapons included 19 sub-machine guns (SMGs), 21 rifles, two 9mm pistols, two TT pistols, one hand grenade, one grenade launcher and hundreds of bullets.