

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court Wednesday returned a petition seeking registration of high treason case against actress Veena Malik on the charges of tarnishing the image of Pakistan world over by doing an objectionable photo shoot in India.

The LHC registrar office objected that no one could approach the court directly for registration of high treason case, directing the petitioner to approach interior ministry for this purpose.

Major (r) Faisal Naseer Khan had moved the petition stating that Veena did obscene photo shoot in India that brought bad name to country and caused embarrassment to Pakistanis. He said the actress should be tried on the charges of high treason. The registrar office returned the petition and directed the petitioner to approach interior ministry for this purpose.