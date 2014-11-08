ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday served notices on the federal government, ministry of foreign affairs, ministry of interior and ministry of defence in a petition seeking repatriation of a Pakistani prisoner allegedly detained illegally by the United States for more than a decade in the Guantanamo Bay jail.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Athar Minallah also directed the respondents to submit their reply in this matter and inform the court that what they have done for the repatriation of the prisoner Ahmad Rabbani.

The petitioner Muhammad Shafi approached the court for his repatriation and prayed to the court to direct the relevant authorities that criminal charges be registered against those responsible for the abduction and subsequent detention of his brother-in-law.

The petitioner, whose brother-in-law (husband of his sister) Muhammad Ahmed Ghulam Rabbani is a prisoner at Gitmo, contended before the court that General (retd) Pervez Musharraf admitted in his book handing over of 369 Pakistanis to the US government out of 689 captured.

Shafi, a resident of Karachi, informed the court that his brother-in-law was picked up by the Pakistani security agencies and remained in captivity first in Pakistan then in Afghanistan and subsequently at Gitmo without any charges or right to defend himself.

He prayed to the IHC to order the respondents to make immediate and forceful representation as required by law on behalf of abducted citizen of Pakistan to secure due process for him, as well as to ensure his rapid repatriation to Pakistan.

Advocate Shahzad Akbar, the counsel for the petitioner, informed the court that Mohammad Shafi, and Ahmed’s 12-year-old son Jawad, are asking the current Pakistani government to take immediate steps to gain consular access to Ahmed and to secure his release from the Americans, where he is being kept without a charge and due process of law.

Shahzad added that the family is terrified that Ahmed’s current treatment at the hands of the Americans may lead to his death. Ahmed, along with dozens of other illegally held prisoners at Guantanamo, have been protesting their detention for the past two years via a peaceful hunger strike while the Americans have responded by repeatedly assaulting Ahmed in his cell and abusively force-feeding him twice a day.

The petitioner’s counsel said that recent letters from Ahmed to his US lawyers indicate that the abusive US practices have caused him to repeatedly vomit blood and that his health is now in poor condition.