Islamabad: The 138th birth anniversary of philosopher poet and the conceiver of idea of Pakistan,

Allama Doctor Muhammad Iqbal is being celebrated tomorrow with enthusiasm. Various literary, educational, political, social and cultural organizations have chalked special programs to pay homage to the national poet.

Pakistan Academy of Letters Islamabad is organizing a function in connection with Iqbal Day on Monday. Renowned poets, literary persons and intellectuals will participate in the function.