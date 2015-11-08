Islamabad: A former office bearer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Rawalpindi Fayaz Ul Hassan Chohan today said, senior politician Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has never been loyal to anyone throughout his political career, a day after being sacked from his position of party Organizer in National Assembly Constituency NA-56.

In a video message addressed to PTI chairman Imran Khan, Chohan could be seen hurling allegations against the Pakistan Awami Muslim League chief with his hands placed on Holy Quran. “It was Sheikh Rasheed and few others who accused me of selling tickets. I issued party tickets to 19 candidates and haven’t got a penny, both of my wives are divorced, if allegations are proved against me,” he said swearing on the Holy Quran.

Shiekh Rasheed is doing politics in the name of Imran Khan, he said lamenting that he was not given an opportunity to explain his position. When contacted, Sheikh Rasheed said Fayazul Hassan Chohan’s claims were not worth a response, besides he didn’t want his wives to be divorced.

Chohan was sacked from his position after being accused of selling party tickets in local government election.