Rawalpindi - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would win local government (LG) election with thumping majority as people have expressed complete confidence in the government.

“The whole party is united under the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan who awarded party tickets to the deserving candidates purely on merit,” claimed Raja Altaf Qadir, the PML-N candidate for the slot of chairman in Union Council-91 Girja, while talking to The Nation yesterday.

Raja Altaf Qadir said the wise politics of Nawaz Sharif, CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and Chaudhry Nisar has steered the country out of crises. “The PML-N is the only party which is delivering masses even at their doorstep,” he said, adding the whole nation is united under the leadership of Sharif brothers.

He said that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan made wise decision of awarding tickets to deserving candidates and “we thank the minister for following the merit policy.” Altaf said the candidates contesting elections from platform of PML-N would win local government elections and come up to expectations of the people. He said although many candidates are in election arena yet tough competition would be held between PML-N and PTI. “We will beat PTI as many of its voters have parted their ways and pledged to vote for PML-N in the upcoming polls,” he asserted.

“We will solve all the problems being faced people of UC-91 after coming into power,” Raja Altaf vowed.

Malik Muhammad Naheem, candidate for vice chairman in UC-91, while talking, said that the PML-N government was working round the clock for the development of the country which was not being digested by opposition parties. He said that the government has won the hearts of people by carrying out record development projects in a short period. He expressed the hope that people would cast vote in favor of PML-N candidates and these candidates after winning the elections would provide facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

The councillors were of views that they would bring change in the lives of the poor by providing them basic facilities after winning election.