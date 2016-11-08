TODAY

FASEEL (The Wall of Gender)

Faseel (The Wall of Gender) is new play by Mad MaskTheatre promoting voice for women empowerment and gender equality through the theatrical performance. Mad Mask invites you all to come up and see the performances with full on entertainment packed theatre play today at Punjab Institute of Language Arts and Culture from 6pm to 8pm. Free Entry without passes

In coming days

Comedy and mystery Play Performance!

Independent Theatre Company presents their new comedy and mystery play ‘Arsenic & Old Lace’ based on true story of American Playwright Joseph Kesselring at Lahore Grammar School 15-C/3 Gulberg III Campus on 19th November 2016 at 6:30 PM sharp.

7th International THAAP

Conference 2016

THAAP is organizing ‘7th International THAAP Conference 2016’ in collaboration with Government College University and with support of HEC and SCE on the theme "People and the City" to be held from 11-13 November 2016 at 43-G, Gulberg-III. The event followed by Punjabi Mushaira at 6 pm and THAAP Photography Conference on 14th November, 2016 at 10 am.

Daachi Arts and Crafts Exhibition

Daachi Foundation brings you arts and crafts from all over the country on 12th, 13th and 14th November 2016. Textiles, pottery, Hunza Shawls, Ethnic Jewelry, crafts from Gilgit, Hyderabadi bangles, Phulkari from Haripur, Taxila stone carvings, hand painted furniture, food stalls, truck art goods, food stalls, paintings and lots more. Ticket 200 Rs per person special discount for students. Your donations (via purchase of invites/tickets) will go into setting up a permanent crafts village and by buying the crafts on display at the exhibition you will be supporting our crafts-persons directly.

Faiz International Festival

Faiz International Festival is arranging annual music, art and literature and theater performances, art exhibition, discussions, folk nights and much more on Nov 18, 2016 to November 20, 2016 from 11am to 11pm at Alhamra Art Council, The Mall. All performances, theatre shows and talks are free and open for all to attend except two musical performances. Tickets can be collected from Fiaz Ghar or Bokkme.pk.

Lahore Readers Club Monthly Meet up!

LRC November meet up will discuss on book titled 'Us Raastay Per' by Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi. Its a novella of 40 pages LRC members will meet on Sunday, 13th November at 12:30 pm at Books n Beans, N-52-53, Main Gurumangat Road, Gulberg 2. Last, but not least, please feel free come up with as many book suggestions as you can! Ours is an open club and we would love to hear what kind of books you read/suggest. All you need to do is be prepared to talk a little about your book suggestion and in the end, we take a vote. So be prepared to talk up your book.

8th Lahore International Children’s Film Festival

The Little Art is bringing its 8th edition of Lahore International Children’s Film Festival 2016, celebrating the experience of global cinema for children in Pakistan. This year we present an even more exciting program with some of the best films made for, by and about children and young people from around the world at Cinepax (For families and Individuals) from November 21 to November 26, 2016 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm