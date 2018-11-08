Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has no record of the treatment plants or septic tanks in the factories of the province, Sindh Water Commission (SWC) was told on Wednesday.

Naeem Mughal, Additional Director General SEPA submitted a list in the commission – headed by former judge of Supreme Court Justice Amir Hani Muslim, which does not carry the details as to which factory has installed either treatment plant or septic tank.

He has failed to provide even the list of the industries which were ordered to install treatment plants, septic tanks and environment friendly equipments during his tenure as DG SEPA or otherwise, Commission’s written order stated.

It stated that SEPA has no documented record of the industries, which only after the intervention of the present commission that they have started documenting the industries, which is the most unfortunate aspect of this department.

The commission restrained from commenting further on the working of SEPA as it also required human resources and capacity building. The relevant forum has never shown concern on these issues which in turn has magnified the agonies of the common man, commission observed.

Meanwhile, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Director General assured the commission that he would invoke provisions of Sindh Building Control Ordinance to take action against the person who have raised construction in the absence of approved plan.

The commission ordered to issue show cause notices to officers of SBCA, who permitted illegal construction and did not take action by directing DG SBCA to come up with the progress on the issue on November 26, 2018.

Regional Director SBCA Hyderabad failed to persuade the commission on all the construction approved by him converting residential premises into commercial and ordered to be stayed forthwith.