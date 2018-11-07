Share:

GUJRANWALA-As many as 2,500 activists of different religious organisations were booked for violation of section 144 and blocking roads during protests over acquittal of Aasia Bibi.

According to police sources, cases were registered at different police stations against 2,500 religious workers including nine nominated accused.

The nominated accused included Tehreek Labaik chairman Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali, Qazi Kafayatullah of JUI, Mazhar Iqbal of Jamaat-e-Islami, Furqan Aziz Butt of Jamaat-e-Islami, Mushtaq Cheema of Jamaat Ahle Hadith, and Baber Rizwan of JUI. Raids for the arrest of the accused are likely.

On the other hand, Anti Corruption authorities registered a case against a police sub inspector for receiving bribe from citizens.

A citizen, M Ikram, gave an application to Anti Corruption authorities that Sub Inspector of Nowshera Virkan police station Javed Akhter had received Rs300,000 as bribe from him for cancelling a case against him.

During investigation, allegation levelled against the SI got proved.

The Anti Corruption authorities registered a case against him.