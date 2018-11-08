Share:

ISLAMABAD - District Administration Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) is committed for the provision of controlled rate commodities to the citizens of the federal capital and has deployed 23 Magistrates in different areas for strict compliance of the rate lists issued by the administration.

According to the ICT spokesman under the special directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad all Assistant Commissioners will be responsible for ensuring the prices of vegetables, fruits, chicken and other commodities of life are displayed in their respective areas. Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Hassan Waqar Cheema is responsible for Aabpara, new Aabpara market, Melody, Sittara, Mubeen, National and Awami market and is also responsible for the markets adjacent to Bari Imam. Ali Javed City Magistrate would exercise his powers in the premises of Police Station Aabpara Golden market, Al-Habib market, Gol market and Irum market.

Assistant Commissioner City Capt. (R) Ali Asghar will keep surveillance in Super, Kohsar, Rana and China market. AC Industrial Area Muhammad Waseem will ensure the price list in the area of PS Margalla, F-8 Markaz, Madina market, Abbasia market and Centauras mall. Likewise responsibility of the area PS G-9 will under the supervision of Naeem Azam while AC Saad bin Asad was deployed in PS Shalimar limits to stream line price control lists.

Police station Ramna will under the supervision of AC Potohar Nisha Ishtiaq and circle registrar Mazhar Hussain. Asst Comm. Saddar Bushra Iqbal Rao would exercise her powers in the premises of PS Golra to check prices, while in Fruit and Vegetable market Magistrate Sadar Farukh Nadeem will ensure the price control.

Police Station Shams Colony and Tarnol Area Magistrate Owais Ahmed will keep check and balance on price control. Abdul Hadi will be responsible to curb price violators in the area of Police Station Bani Gala.

Similarly in the premises of Police station Khanna, Bilal Azam will monitor food items prices according to the price list. Shehzad Town area will under the supervision of Hamid Nasrullah Ranjha. In Bhara Kahu area Nisar Ahmed Hanjra will take legal actions against violators. Rural Magistrate Yasir Mahmood will take actions in Koral, while Deputy Director Food Afzal working in the area of Lohi Bher. Sihala will be under the supervision of Raja ashraf to ensure price controlling system.