Rawalpindi - Three armed robbers looted cash from a branch of Akhuwat Foundation, an interest free micro-finance organization, located at Tahli Mohri on Wednesday, informed official sources. The robbers managed to escape after committing the crime and police inspected the crime scene and collected evidences, they said.

According to sources, the three men entered the branch of Akhuwat Foundation at Tahli Mohri at 12:30pm and made the staff hostage at gunpoint. They took off with Rs 78,000. The manager of branch reported the robbery incident to police on which a team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Civil Line Abdul Aziz rushed to the scene and inquired the robbery.

SHO Abdul Aziz said clarified that the branch is not a certified bank or registered with State Bank of Pakistan. Rather, the management of Akhuwat Foundation used to issue interest-free micro loans to the poor people. He said there was no security guard deputed outside the branch by the management. “I am doubtful about the robbery as the robbers spared two women officials who were wearing gold ornaments and having mobile phones,” he said. Police will launch a thorough probe into the robbery, he said.