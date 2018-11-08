Share:

PARIS - Some 20 Pakistani companies have setup stalls to showcase preventive gloves, headgear and other specialized risk preventive wears at the 3-day 27th Expo Protection, held in Paris from 6-8 November, 2018.Over 20,000 visitors and exhibitors from 33 countries visited the Pakistani stalls and showed their keen interest in the high quality and price competitive products of Pakistan. The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin-ul-Haque visited the Expo and thanked the Pakistani exhibitors for their participation and showcasing their high-quality products in the most prestigious exhibition of Europe. He hoped that their active participation in the exhibition would help to establish contacts with their foreign counterparts, develop partnerships, secure new contracts and promote their products in the rich and affluent markets of France and Europe. Over 550 exhibitors from 33 countries are participating in the 3-day International Expo Protection, 2018.