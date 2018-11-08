Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of Afghanistan Industries, Mines and Investment High Council on Wednesday invited Pakistani entrepreneurs to invest in mining sector that has great potential for growth.

The delegation, led by its Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Shabir Bashiry, visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). It has held a meeting with local business community to discuss the possibilities of establishing joint ventures in mining sector in Afghanistan. Ms Samina Wadeer, Commercial Attaché, Embassy of Afghanistan and representatives of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry were also present at the occasion.

Mohammad Shabir Bashiry said that private sector of Afghanistan was interested to engage Pakistani counterparts in mining sector that has great potential for growth and urged that Pakistani investors should set up JVs for promoting mechanized mining in his country. He said that Afghanistan was still an untapped market for Pakistani entrepreneurs and they should take full benefit of emerging business opportunities in Afghanistan.

Samina Wadeer said that by investing in Afghanistan, Pakistani private sector could get easy access to Central Asian markets. She said Afghanistan was an open market and investors of many countries were taking keen interest in Afghan market. However, she said that Afghanistan wanted to give priority to Pakistani investors for JVs and investment in mining and other sectors.

Addressing the delegation, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, president Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said that peace in Afghanistan was basic requirement to promote business and investment activities. He urged that Pakistan and Afghanistan should work closely to restore peaceful conditions that would give boost to business activities. He said that lot of inform trade was going on between the two countries that should be channelized through formal channels to give benefits to the economies of both countries.

Rafat Farid, senior vice president, and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, vice president Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have great potential to enhance B2B cooperation in many areas and they should focus on developing strong linkages between private sectors to tap all untapped areas of potential collaboration.

They assured that ICCI would cooperate with Afghanistan Industries, Mines and Investment High Council to facilitate JVs and investment in Afghanistan. Both sides stressed that Pak-Afghan Chamber of Commerce & Industry should play role in promoting business partnerships between the private sectors of both countries.