NEW DELHI:The air pollution level in Indian capital city New Delhi and outskirts of the national capital region (NCR) remained in poor category on Wednesday, officials said. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall air quality index (AQI) remained in poor category at 270. The AQI in Delhi at 12:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday was recorded at 270, according to the data released by CPCB. The air quality is poor and prominent pollutants are PM 2.5 and PM 10. On Tuesday the air quality in the city remained in very poor category at 338.

However, authorities fear that after the Diwali (Hindu festival of lights) celebrations, the air pollution in Delhi is expected to rise on Thursday.