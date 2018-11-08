Share:

KARACHI - Following the orders of Supreme Court, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation along with other concern authorities continued anti-encroachment drive on third consecutive day.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) along with other organisations including District Administration, District Municipal Corporation, Police, Rangers, Cantonment Boards, K-Electric, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and others took part in the process.

During the operation the joint team removed encroachments including hoardings, pushcarts, stalls, illegal occupied land by traders and others from Saddar, Empress Market, Bohri Bazaar, New Preedy Street, Zaib-un-Nisa Street and other surrounding areas.

The joint anti-encroachment team faced resistance by some traders during operation at Shahr-e-Iraq, the protesters forced the anti-encroachment team to halt the operation and also pelted stones on the team, later, anti-encroachment task force and other law enforcement agencies took action against the miscreants and dispersed them from the site.

During the operation, Mayor Wasim Akhtar also visited Saddar area and inspected ongoing operation against encroachment. The supervisor of the operation Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman also briefed the Mayor Karachi about the progress of the ongoing operation.

Later, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman while talking to media told that the operation has been carried out on the orders of apex court to restore the original condition of Saddar and other surrounding areas. He said that after the completion of operation in Saddar area the drive will extend to other areas of the city.

Rehman further said that an organised mafia was involved in the business of encroachment, destroying the real face of the city and also making hurdles in traffic flow. He said that several monitoring teams were also been established to monitor re-establishment of encroachment in the respective areas where operation has been conducted. He informed that four teams have been established comprising of 400 men power, and 50 trucks along with lifters, working against the encroachment in various parts of the city.