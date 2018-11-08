Share:

Islamabad - Department of Archaeology and Museums (DoAM), National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division will resume survey of archaeological sites in federal capital by December, which was halted due to unavailability of funds. The first ever archaeological survey was initiated by DoAM to find potential sites in five zones of Islamabad for excavation, preservation and documentation, and saving the precious heritage for future generations.

The project of conducting archaeological survey in the capital, at the cost of Rs two million, was approved by National Fund for Cultural Heritage (NFCH) to address the threat of endangered sites and monuments due to climate changes and construction, DoAM Assistant Director Mahmood ul Hassan informed while talking to APP on Wednesday.

The team of archeological experts from DoAM has so far identified 30 ancient archaeological sites and monuments in Zone IV of the capital with the funds worth Rs1 million released at that time.

The survey work was stopped soon after utilization of the whole amount and now the survey will start again after acquiring the rest of the Rs1 million which will be utilized for survey work as well as publication of those identified sites. Mahmood ul Hassan said the survey is being carried out by archaeological experts who have divided Islamabad into five zones, and the objective behind the survey is to conserve the endangered archaeological sites and monuments. The team, conducting the survey, comprises archaeological experts, photographers, draftsmen and other staff members, who are recording the details of the sites for documentation and finding potential sites for excavation.

DoAM assistant director said the discoveries so far explored from Zone IV include historical monuments, worship places of the Sikhs before partition, mosques of the Mughal period, remains of the Buddhist period and memorial of the British period wars.