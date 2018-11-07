Share:

SARGODHA-The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Sargodha division acquitted 63 activists of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) of all charges of rioting, ransacking and damaging public property.

The case had been registered by the Mianwali Wan Bhachran Police on August 8, 2014. The police had filed the case against 66 PAT activists and leaders including its chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri.

According to police, two of the 66 accused persons had died of natural death while Dr Tahirul Qadri has been declared a proclaimed offender in the case and the court will announce a decision about him after his arrest.

The ATC acquitted the 63 persons in the case giving them the benefit of doubt while ordered police to arrest Dr Tahirul Qadri so that verdict of case against him could also be declared.

Meanwhile, the ATC adjourned hearing of other five cases against PAT workers till November 21. It is to be noted that the court has also declared Dr Tahirul Qadri as proclaimed offender in these cases as well.

These cases had been registered in different police stations of Mianwali, Khushab and Sargodha district on the charges of setting ablaze police station, ransacking and riot in August 2014.

Dissatisfied babu

orders cleanliness

Deputy Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Tuesday lashed out at adverse condition of sanitation in the city and its outskirts.

Chairing a meeting held to review the pace of Clean and Green Punjab campaign, she ordered Chief Officer Municipal Corporation (MC) to rectify worsening condition of health and sanitation.

The deputy commissioner also directed Assistant Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi to monitor the performance of Municipal Corporation's sanitary staff.

She directed him to ensure twice cleaning at each union council, installation of biometric attendance machines at offices, and the provision of uniforms to MC's sanitary staff.

She ordered to eliminate dumping points around schools, colleges, and hospitals. She also directed administrator market committee to make better situation of cleanliness in fruit and vegetable markets.

DC Silwat Saeed directed Health Department officials to remove wastes of hospitals promptly to save humans from its injurious effects.

She also annoyed at secretaries union councils over not uploading reports on Clean and Green Punjab website on a daily basis.

She urged Deputy Director Local Governments to monitor the performance in this regard.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abdus Salam Arif, Assistant Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, CEO Education Tariq Mehmood Qazi, Chief Officer MC Rana Jamil Akhtar, Deputy Director Local Governments Malik Hanif attended the meeting.