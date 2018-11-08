Share:

Islamabad - The government on Wednesday appointed Ali Nawaz Awan as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority affairs.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Cabinet Division on November 7. His appointment will be considered as having started from November 6, 2018. Ali Nawaz Awan was elected Member National Assembly in the 14th October bye-election from an Islamabad seat on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. Earlier, he served as Opposition Leader in the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, a body parallel to the CDA when it comes to city development, after having elected Chairman of an Islamabad Union Council in the 2015 local government elections. He was picked Leader of the Opposition of the house where Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz gained majority and elected Sheikh Anser Aziz as Mayor Islamabad. Having a vast experience of the civic issues, Awan has now been appointed Special Assistant to the PM on the CDA affairs.